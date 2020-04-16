2

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from April 16th 'M! Countdown - After School Special'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

This week, Mnet aired an 'After School Special' due to legislative elections in South Korea. As for the winners, (G)I-DLE took the #1 trophy with their track "Oh My God". Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

On today's episode, CRAVITY made their debut with "Break All the Rules".


The lineup for tonight's episode included BTS2NE1Seventeenmiss AEXO-KGFriendPentagonIZ*ONEDAY6Dynamic DuoHonneStray Kids3RACHAHyukohToheartTaeTiSeoOh My Girl's Banhana, and Hi Suhyun

Check out the special 'After School Special' performances below!

DEBUT: CRAVITY


===
BTS


==

2NE1


==

Seventeen


==

miss A


==

EXO-K


==

GFriend


==

Pentagon


==

IZ*ONE


== 

DAY6


==

Dynamic Duo


==

Honne


==

Stray Kids' 3RACHA


==

Hyukoh


==

Toheart


==

TaeTiSeo


==

Oh My Girl's Banhana


== 

Hi Suhyun



===

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. M COUNTDOWN
0 865 Share 40% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND