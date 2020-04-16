(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from April 16th 'M! Countdown - After School Special'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week, Mnet aired an 'After School Special' due to legislative elections in South Korea. As for the winners, (G)I-DLE took the #1 trophy with their track "Oh My God". Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!



On today's episode, CRAVITY made their debut with "Break All the Rules".





The lineup for tonight's episode included BTS, 2NE1, Seventeen, miss A, EXO-K, GFriend, Pentagon, IZ*ONE, DAY6, Dynamic Duo, Honne, Stray Kids' 3RACHA, Hyukoh, Toheart, TaeTiSeo, Oh My Girl's Banhana, and Hi Suhyun.





Check out the special 'After School Special' performances below!



DEBUT: CRAVITY







BTS







2NE1







Seventeen







miss A







EXO-K







GFriend







Pentagon







IZ*ONE







DAY6







Dynamic Duo







Honne







Stray Kids' 3RACHA







Hyukoh







Toheart







TaeTiSeo







Oh My Girl's Banhana







Hi Suhyun









