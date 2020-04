Former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are here to show how much they've matured, as they get ready for their duo debut as H&D.

In their latest set of concept photos for their debut mini album 'Soulmate', Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun pose in subdued, warm brown tones, hinting at a different image and sound from their X1 promotions.

H&D's debut with their 1st mini album 'Soulmate' and title track "Good Night" is set for this coming April 21!