GOT7's "Lullaby" has hit 100 million views on YouTube.

The MV to the title song of 'Present: You' was released on September 17 2018, and it hit 100 million views on April 11th at 9:30 AM KST. The song was released in Korean, English, Chinese, and Spanish.

Congratulations to GOT7! You can watch the MV again here.