GOT7 undergo dark transformation for sleek 'You Calling My Name' MV

GOT7 is back with their tenth mini album!

On November 4 KST at 6 PM KST, the group not only dropped album 'Call My Name,' but the music video for the album's title track "You Calling My Name."





Through the new music video, the members return to a sexy and sophisticated concept, emitting something of a dark aura as they dance in matching red and black leather suits.





The new song, which was written by GOT7's leader JB, has a strong and direct mood, with lyrics directed toward the person who is their 'reason for breathing' and the 'meaning behind dreamlike memories.' For the song, they teamed up with celebrity producer Jonas Blue, Manny Marroquin, and David Brook, who previously worked with Charlie Puth, Jason Derulo, and Eminem.



Meanwhile, GOT7 will be commemorating 'Call My Name's release with a special comeback showcase on November 4 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the full music video above!