Actor Lee Yi Kyung opens up about saving man from suicide attempt

Actor Lee Yi Kyung opened up about saving aman from a suicide attempt.



Lee Yi Kyung previously made headlines after he was involved in the aid and rescue of an intoxicated person attempting to jump off of Hannam Bridge. On the April 2nd episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', the actor opened up about the experience saving someone's life by holding onto the intoxicated person until help arrived.



The actor shared, "I didn't tell anyone about it. I didn't want it to make headlines because I think that person will regret it after waking up the next day. I think my body just responded and took action seeing it happen."



In other news, Lee Yi Kyung recently made his trot singer debut with "Leave Work on Time".



