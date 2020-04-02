5

Actor Lee Yi Kyung opens up about saving man from suicide attempt

Actor Lee Yi Kyung opened up about saving aman from a suicide attempt.

Lee Yi Kyung previously made headlines after he was involved in the aid and rescue of an intoxicated person attempting to jump off of Hannam Bridge. On the April 2nd episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', the actor opened up about the experience saving someone's life by holding onto the intoxicated person until help arrived.

The actor shared, "I didn't tell anyone about it. I didn't want it to make headlines because I think that person will regret it after waking up the next day. I think my body just responded and took action seeing it happen."

In other news, Lee Yi Kyung recently made his trot singer debut with "Leave Work on Time".

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,061 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

I’m so thankful that he was able to save someone. I hope that person is doing better now and is getting help for whatever it was that lead to those thoughts and actions. I’m also thankful that YiKyung hasn’t made a big deal about it, he’s not boasting or gushing he did what he had to do. I don’t think he feels comfortable with these questions. I hope media refrains from continuing to bring it up. I’m sure he is suffering a bit of shock from the incident himself. What he witnessed, what he did, deserves praise of course but I just hope that people remember it’s a touchy subject. Korean media often cross the line when talking about mental health and suicide 😢

ambersky11231 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

it's nice to see such a humble celebrity nowadays. i love his genuine nature :)

