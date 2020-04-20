Go Jun Hee wins legal fight against malicious commenters

Go Jun Hee has wrapped up her fight with malicious commenters.

According to her label, out of the 32 hate commenters that they filed against, all but 2 were charged. Out of the 30, there are even a few who refused to attend investigations and were ultimately arrested.

Her label said, "She got so many apologies saying that they were meaningless words toward someone famous. But the reality is that there are countless cases where those meaningless words have destroyed someone's life. No matter what the hate comments are, they are frightening because they can destroy a person. However, because of the light punishment, many celebrities are hesitant in taking legal action. The process itself can become traumatic for the celebrity. There isn't anyone who doesn't cry while they read the comments in the process. They can only complete the lawsuit after fulfilling those investigations. but Go Jun Hee responded actively with her lawyer and even got arrest warrants for those who refused to come to investigations to come to this conclusion."

Hopefully this is really the end to the hate comments targeting her.