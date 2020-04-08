Dawn & Cheetah deliver groovy modern remakes of 1970's hits on 'One Night of Entertainment'

On the April 8 airing of SBS's 'One Night of Entertainment', solo artists Dawn and Cheetah appeared as musical guests for the program's 'Old & New Collaboration' segment.

On this broadcast, Dawn and Cheetah looked back on the career of a hit folk singer from the 1970's, Lee Jang Hee. Then, when it came time to pay homage to the veteran folk singer, Dawn chose to remake 1973 track "That's You". Dawn said, "It's been nearly 50 years since this song came out, but it felt so fresh to me, rendering the years meaningless. It would fit right in with songs these days. I loved the song and the lyrics so much that I didn't want to really touch it up at all. But I went with adding a small bit of rap and making it a little my own."

Cheetah chose a groovy number, Lee Jang Hee's "The Memory of That One Glass". The singer's homage version perfectly portrayed the mood of a live performance at a niche jazz bar.

Check out the full clip above.

