Former EXO member Tao reveals that he's a big fan of the drama 'Crash Landing On You'

Former EXO member Tao revealed that he is a fan of tvN's popular drama 'Crash Landing On You'.

On April 1st, Tao posted scenes from the drama on his Instagram page, along with the caption: "I saw this too late. Whenever I watch dramas, I have schedules the next day so I have to try to avoid crying as I wait to see more."

He also shared screenshots of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin on Weibo, along with the caption: "I like them so so much, noona you're so pretty."

'Crash Landing On You' was immensely popular and aired the last episode back in February. Meanwhile, Tao left EXO back in 2014 and has since been promoting in China.