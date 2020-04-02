Goo Hye Sun shows off her ulzzang generation visuals, says she lost 8 kilograms (~17 pounds)

Actress Goo Hye Sun updated fans about her life.

On April 2nd, she posted a set of two pictures showing off her ulzzang generation looks and doll-like features. Goo Hye Sun also announced that she lost a large amount of weight, with the caption: "Preparing for my exhibition. I lost 8 kilograms (~16 pounds)."



Goo Hye Sun will be hosting an art exhibition until April 30th titled 'Voyage: Again and Again.' All proceeds will be used to help fight the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. She has been studying abroad in London since her messy divorce scandal with Ahn Jae Hyun in 2019.

