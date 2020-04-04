Fans rave over BTS' Jin's hair transformation

Fans are absolutely adoring BTS' Jin's new haircut!



On April 4, the idol star debuted a new haircut on the group's official Twitter account. Since its posting, the fans worldwide have been raving over Jin's new bowl cut. Hashtags were trending worldwide, and this post on a popular online community quickly gained attention.

Fans have been showering him with compliments. Comments include: "I love how he looks so much younger with a fresh cut!", "Can't believe this man is almost 30.", "So cute and handsome."





How are you liking Jin's new hairstyle?