Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Fans rave over BTS' Jin's hair transformation

Fans are absolutely adoring BTS' Jin's new haircut! 

On April 4, the idol star debuted a new haircut on the group's official Twitter account. Since its posting, the fans worldwide have been raving over Jin's new bowl cut. Hashtags were trending worldwide, and this post on a popular online community quickly gained attention. 

Fans have been showering him with compliments. Comments include: "I love how he looks so much younger with a fresh cut!", "Can't believe this man is almost 30.", "So cute and handsome." 

How are you liking Jin's new hairstyle?  

  1. BTS
  2. Jin
BorahaeBora127 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

He is look younger

mera9917 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

WE LOVE YOU KIM SEOKJIN

