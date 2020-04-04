9

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rapper Swings warns off malicious commenters

AKP STAFF

Rapper Swings warned off malicious commenters saying, "I'm waiting until the settlement hits 1 trillion KRW, so keep commenting"

On April 3, Swings posted a warning message towards his haters who have been sending him malicious DM's and comments. In the post, he said, "I calculated how much I would get in a settlement if I sue all my malicious commenters and it easily goes over 100 billion KRW (about 80M USD). The only reason that I'm not pursuing legal action: I'm waiting until it hits 1 trillion KRW. lol. So keep commenting, my sales reps. lol." 

With this message, he also wrote in the caption, "P.S. Some people ask if I'm throwing shade at so and so but I'd rather bluntly diss someone if I were to do it. Don't bad-mouth when I was simply warning malicious commenters. You might regret it." 

What are your thoughts? 

View this post on Instagram

이 짜식들이.. 아무튼 별개로! #팔로형과동생들다큐잘봤습니다 #꼭내예전같더랍니다 #sns와디지털시대에태어나서활동하는유명인은그시대에맞는관리법이필요 #꼭운동해요 #그리고명상만세 #그리고아돈기버뻑하는친구많이만나요 #막장인생이런애들말고진짜쿨한쿨친구들 #좋은프로잭트아이디어낸팔로형화이팅 #동생들화이팅별로안친하지만대부분이 #strit도 #불리밥잘챙겨먹고 #공황장애에시달리는영래퍼들의호소 #dm으로죽은고양이사진을 유튜브에서 검색 ps: 몇몇이 이 게시물을 보고 누군가를 저격하냐 는데 누군가를 뭐라 할거면 대놓고 보통 합니다~ 방금 악플 다는 애들 한 소리 하는 글에 바로 이간질로 받아치는 수준, 너희는 곧 후회한다 그러다가.

A post shared by Swings (@itsjustswings) on

  1. Swings
2 655 Share 75% Upvoted

-1

Mei_Matsumoto-7,054 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

But its true you avoided military service like the coward you are.

Share

-2

diadems-1,753 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Go ahead and try to sue me Swings, you absolute try hard fraud cunt.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin
Fans rave over BTS' Jin's hair transformation
53 minutes ago   8   2,608
misc.
JYPE teases 'Nizi Project' season 2
17 hours ago   23   6,576
JYP having 2 Yuna’s
21 hours ago   66   22,377

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND