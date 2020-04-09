1

Each group's staff members reportedly decided on the results of 1st cover dance battle on 'Road To Kingdom'

AKP STAFF

According to insider reports on April 9, the staff members of each of the competing idol groups on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' were the people to impress for the survival show's first cover dance battle round, which took place back on April 7. 

Previously, it was reported that 'Road To Kingdom's competitors including Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO took part in their first cover dance battle round, featuring cover stages of H.O.T, Shinhwa, TVXQ, SHINee, Block B, Seventeen, and Taemin.

Due to the current threat of the COVID19 pandemic, this particular recording took place without any audiences present. Furthermore, Mnet programs are currently practicing different methods of selecting a fair winner via their competition programs as a result of the controversial vote rigging accusations from the 'Produce' series. 

As a result, several staff members from each of the competing boy groups' labels came together to decided on the first round results, without unfair biases. So far, Mnet will likely change up the method for the next competition round. 

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' premieres this April 30.

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
