Banana Culture's pre-debut group Trainee 18 was spotted performing moves copied from LOONA's choreography.

A number of female trainees were spotted performing choreography to Beyonce's "Freakum Dress". However, fans were quick to call out the group's choreographer for plagiarism and point out the moves were carbon copies of routines in LOONA's choreography for "Favorite".

they ripped off the favOriTe choreography i-

Anyone can contact BBC about this stealing?

#LOONA #BananaCulture pic.twitter.com/HcSJY5wndg — andrew. (@wtfisandrew) April 15, 2020

oh no it's even worse! look at the whole choreo: some of the moves they do are not in the final favorite choreo. Whoever choreographed this for them ripped off the ENTIRE DANCE BREAK FROM THE LINE&UP pic.twitter.com/z2CCHDC7x1 — JINSOUL OST (@yveshyeon) April 15, 2020

What do you think of the issue?

Tip: Matty