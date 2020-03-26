Actor Lee Yi Kyung revealed to have aided in rescuing a suicide attempt survivor on Hannam bridge

On March 26, media outlets reported that actor Lee Yi Kyung was involved in the aid and rescue of a suicide attempt survivor on Hannam Bridge.

Reports relayed that back on the early morning of March 19, an intoxicated individual attempted to throw themself in front of a moving transport truck. Fortunately, the truck was able to stop before hitting the individual. However, afterward, the individual continued to walk toward the path of other moving vehicles on the bridge.



According to a witness on the scene, "The truck driver got out of his vehicle and tried to hold the intoxicated person back. Actor Lee Yi Kyung's vehicle was right behind the truck, and he also got out. He aided the truck driver in holding the intoxicated person back from causing more danger."

The witness continued, "Lee Yi Kyung held on to the intoxicated person for a very long time before help arrived, while the person kept trying to get into the road or jump off of the bridge. Everyone seemed anxious and afraid, staying in their vehicles not knowing what to do, but Lee Yi Kyung did not seem hesitant. He also took off his coat for the intoxicated person who was shivering. He saved that person's life."

The police arrived on the scene some time afterward and transported the intoxicated individual to safety.

In response to the above reports, Lee Yi Kyung's label HB Entertainment stated, "We also learned of this through the reports. We contacted Lee Yi Kyung, and he confirmed that the report was true. He said that he ran out of the car because the incident occurred with the vehicle right in front of his own, and the situation looked dangerous. He is feeling embarrassed that such an act has gone public."







Meanwhile, Lee Yi Kyung was recently appointed as the promotional ambassador for emergency response phone line '112' in Korea.

