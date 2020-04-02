Lee Seung Gi in talks to play lead in upcoming tvN psychopath drama

Lee Seung Gi is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming tvN drama 'Mouse'.



On April 2, reports revealed Lee Seung Gi is up for the lead role of Jung Ba Reum in the new series about psychopaths written by Choi Ran, who's behind hits like 'Black' and 'God's Gift: 14 Days'. Jung Ba Reum is described as a detective character whose entire life changes after an accident.



The drama 'Mouse' will revolve around the question, "What would it be like if you knew who was a psychopath?" It's expected to begin filming later this year.



Does this sound like a drama you'd watch?

