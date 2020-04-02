10

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lee Seung Gi in talks to play lead in upcoming tvN psychopath drama

AKP STAFF

Lee Seung Gi is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming tvN drama 'Mouse'.

On April 2, reports revealed Lee Seung Gi is up for the lead role of Jung Ba Reum in the new series about psychopaths written by Choi Ran, who's behind hits like 'Black' and 'God's Gift: 14 Days'. Jung Ba Reum is described as a detective character whose entire life changes after an accident.

The drama 'Mouse' will revolve around the question, "What would it be like if you knew who was a psychopath?" It's expected to begin filming later this year.

Does this sound like a drama you'd watch?

  1. Lee Seung Gi
1 1,621 Share 77% Upvoted

0

paluten187erz662 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I would totally watch this drama! I love such dramas so much and Lee Seung Gi is a great actor!

Share
GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
56 minutes ago   3   3,492
Hwa Sa, ONEWE
ONEWE drop MV for 'Q' feat. Hwa Sa!
9 minutes ago   0   189
GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
56 minutes ago   3   3,492
Suho
Suho asks kids, “Do you know Exo?”
10 hours ago   4   4,646

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND