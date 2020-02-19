5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Actor Lee Yi Kyung is an overworked office-man for his trot singer debut MV, 'Leave Work on Time' feat. 'Player'

Actor Lee Yi Kyung has released the full MV for his trot singer debut single, "Leave Work on Time"!

In the MV, Lee Yi Kyung is a very overworked office-man whose simple dream is to just leave work right at the end of the workday, instead of being pressured to stay overtime or go out for drinks with his superiors! The MV also features cameo appearances from his 'Player' cast members including Lee Soo Geun, Kim Dong HyunHwang Chi Yeol, Lee Yong Jin, and more. 

Check out Lee Yi Kyung's unexpected, upbeat and energetic side in his "Leave Work on Time" MV, above!

Pinksone81435 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

lol, this is a nice trot song. I bet the BTS are even more funnier lol. Congrats on your trot debut!

