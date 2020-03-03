VIXX's Ravi reveals worries he had about '1N2D'

VIXX's Ravi revealed the worries he had about joining the cast of '1 Night 2 Days' season 4.



On the March 3rd episode of 'Two O'Clock Date with Muzi and Ahn Young Mi', Ravi opened up about being on the cast of the variety show '1N2D', saying, "It's been 2-3 months since we started. At first, I was worried about myself physically. I usually sleep really late, but filming starts early. I've never gone to filming after sleeping, but unexpectedly, I'm not that tired. I feel like I'm actually going on a rough trip with the hyungs and staff members."



He continued, "Kim Jong Min hyung said that he's never seen someone sleep as fast as I do. Moon Se Yoon hyung farts really loud at least once while he sleeps, but I never wake up so I haven't heard it yet. I only saw it on TV."



Ravi also said the show gave him some pressure, saying, "'1N2D' is my first fixed variety show. Before this, I would tell myself not to be selfish and be comfortable, and I'm not feeling to burdened this time either. However, I keep looking at the viewer ratings. I worry about it, and I look at comments too. That's why I feel a bit worried that I'll be shaken during the next filming."



In other news, Ravi recently made a comeback with his album 'El Dorado'.