'You Quiz on the Block' to change format due to coronavirus outbreak

'You Quiz on the Block' will be changing its format due to the coronavirus outbreak.



On March 3, producers of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' announced the new season would no longer follow Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho as they meet passersby on the streets. The producers stated, "The original format of 'You Quiz on the Block' was a street talk show, but that would be difficult in the current situation. For now, we plan to film in the network studio rather than on the street."



The producers continued, "Filming will occur with only the minimum number of people required. The filming time will also be reduced."



'You Quiz on the Block' is set to air on March 11 at 9PM KST. Did you watch the pilot?