Fans freaking out after BTS respond to New Hope Club member Blake Richardson's request for a collab

Here's some great news for fans staying at home!

@BTS_twt has just responded to a tweet from New Hope Club member Blake Richardson, hinting at a potential collaboration between the two groups!

Below, you can see that Blake Richardson sent out a tweet asking to write music together with BTS's V. BTS then responded with a curt reply, not giving away too many spoilers for fans other than a cowboy hat emoji!

Some netizen comments shortly after the response included, "Omg Taehyung! the emoji!", "I feel like I'm hallucinating", "I miss u so much Taehyung", "I nearly thought it was a fake reply", "user bts_twt finally learned how to reply, i’m so proud", and more!

Are you looking forward to BTS x New Hope Club?