Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Cignature get dolled up in concept photos for second debut single 'ASSA'

Cignature has released a new batch of concept photos for "ASSA".

On March 30, the rookie girl group dropped a series of one group and individual photos for their second debut single, 'ASSA'. Posing against a baby pink background, the members flaunt their adorable looks as they perfect a sporty concept. 

"ASSA", when literally translated, has a double meaning: it could be the trendy slang "assa" (shorted form of the word 'outsider', as opposed to 'insider' in a social sense) or an expressive slang that denotes a form of happy exclamation.

Check out the rest of the photos below! This second lead single ('single B') will drop on April 7, with the MV out the day before on April 6.

 

2 407

bartkun5,618 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Very beautiful! And I love that all of them have dark hair! It's refreshing.

0

pink_oracle4,854 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

So basically all their song titles are going to make me sound like I'm having a stroke when I say them.

