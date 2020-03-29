Cignature get dolled up in concept photos for second debut single 'ASSA'

Cignature has released a new batch of concept photos for "ASSA".

On March 30, the rookie girl group dropped a series of one group and individual photos for their second debut single, 'ASSA'. Posing against a baby pink background, the members flaunt their adorable looks as they perfect a sporty concept.

"ASSA", when literally translated, has a double meaning: it could be the trendy slang "assa" (shorted form of the word 'outsider', as opposed to 'insider' in a social sense) or an expressive slang that denotes a form of happy exclamation.

Check out the rest of the photos below! This second lead single ('single B') will drop on April 7, with the MV out the day before on April 6.