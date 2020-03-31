Block B's P.O. to star in new JTBC drama 'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers'

Block B's P.O. is starring in the new JTBC drama 'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers'.



According to reports on March 31, P.O. will be starring in the upcoming drama 'The Probability of Going From Friends to Lovers' written by Jo Seung Hee and to be directed by Choi Sung Bum. The romantic series will tell the story of a man and woman who've had crushes on each other for over 10 years.



The Block B member will be taking on the role of the sincere, kind-hearted, and optimistic Jin Sang Hyuk, who runs a traditional Korean restaurant. He previously starred in hit dramas like SBS's 'Temperature of Love', tvN's 'Boyfriend', and tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'.



Script reading for 'The Probably of Going From Friends to Lovers' starts in April, and the premiere is scheduled for the second half of this year. Stay tuned for updates.