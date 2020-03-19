Stray Kids songs to listen to for encouragement

In 2017, JYP Entertainment provided the biggest bandaid for everybody’s personal wounds: Stray Kids.
After participating in a reality survival show of the same name, Stray Kids made their official debut on March 25, 2018, with their EP ‘I Am Not.’ While originally a nine-member group, member Woojin left the group in October 2019. The group is currently composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.
What makes Stray Kids stand out is the fact that they are entirely self-made: from the formation of the group to the producing of the songs, Stray Kids does everything on its own, making their music all the more authentic.
Stray Kids’ songs are full of meaningful lyrics — check some songs to listen to when you’re feeling down.
GLOW
Don’t know any other way, I’mma get it
For a long time, gotta go
Only looked at one place for a long time
So where do you want me to go?
Yeah, this is my last time, I won’t give up
Look at the night sky, Imma show it
Look at the bright stars, gotta glow
It’s like us, shining brighter in the darkness
Grow Up
You’re doing enough
You’re doing just fine
I know you and you’re trying your best right now
That’s all you need
Just keep your pace
Don’t be nervous, trust yourself
My Pace
No need to rush, my pace
Don’t compare
It’s alright to go slowly
Go on your own path, my lane
Put down your impatience
Just keep looking forward
You ready, let’s go
Voices
Put away all other thoughts, do whatever you want
Don’t be deceived, you know that’s not true
Please just do whatever you want
Just stop it now, please
I wanna think simple thoughts
No need to care about everything
There’s so many voices
Mixtape #2
Don’t close your eyes again
There’s a shadow where the light shines
When you turn around
A bright light will be waiting for you
My Side
I hope you’ll hear the lyrics of this song
The lyrics for you won’t flow away
And will be there for you, stay
Mixtape #3
The real-time spirit and mind
It’s only natural that you’re confused
It’s a process to make good results
You’ve took so many tests
This is not different, “It determines your life”
That is an exaggeration, so don’t worry, you’re doing fine
We’re still young I don’t think it’s the last one
We suffered in the past But we cheered ourselves up again
You endured the hardships and adversity
Keep believing in yourself
Mixtape #4
Even if I’m swept by the endless current
Don’t stop, go forward on my path
Even if I can be swayed, I’ll never be broken
Levanter
I wanna be myself (I don't care)
Yeah, I gotta be myself (Just don't care)
And now that your weight's come off my shoulders
I realize that I can fly
I needed to find me (Now I know)
The key was inside of me all along
I'm listening to my heart, let it guide me
I feel the light, I feel the light
Story That Won’t End
Even if you get lost and get lonely for a moment
Listen to my small breath, my voice
If you call me, I’ll find you, wherever you are
I promised I wouldn’t cry, even in stormy days
I promised to hold you even more warmly
And protect you
