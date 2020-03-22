Stray Kids' Lee Know and Hyunjin pose for a mature 'Arena' photoshoot

Stray Kids' Lee Know and Hyunjin posed for 'Arena Homme Plus'.

The two members took on a mature theme that differed from Stray Kids' usual concepts. They wore black and white suits for a classy, formal look.

During the interview, Lee Know chose his love for dance as what brought him to where he was. He said, "I liked dance no matter what I did. I do get stressed out when making the choreography, but I get rid of it when I dance. I'm very satisfied with my job." Hyunjin said, "I wanted to be known for my dance, not my face, so I practiced as hard as I could. I go to my goal no matter what."