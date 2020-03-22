Se7en celebrates 17-year anniversary since his debut

It has officially been 17 years since Se7en's debut!

On March 22 KST, the solo artist took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the milestone with fans, writing, "Thank you so much to all the fans who have been with me for such a long time. This year I will work hard so that I am able to show you an even better version of myself!"

The accompanying image is a black-and-white portrait of Se7en striking a soft but charismatic pose in a leather jacket and printed blouse.

Meanwhile, Se7en debuted through YG Entertainment on March 22, 2003 with the single "Come Back To Me."

Check out his Instagram post below!