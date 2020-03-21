Stray Kids get cute in a unique teaser for 'On Track'

Stray Kids dropped a unique teaser for 'Mixtape: On Track'.

The teaser style is uploaded as a parody of school anonymous confessions. The post reads, "I know I'm late. Even idiots would know. Am I the only one missing you? I hate myself for not being able to go to you, no matter the reason. I should've gotten rid of my dumb pride. I should've hurried... Even this regret is too late. Anonymous."

However, below the post, the members have already guessed who it is. Bang Chan writes, "The only person who would write something poetic like this is Hyunjin ㅡㅡ", Lee Know wrote, "Han, I understand your feelings for me lol", Han wrote, "@Lee Know Hey!!! It's not me", Seungmin wrote, "Yeah, even idiots know that Hyunjin wrote this~", Felix wrote, "@Hyunjin it's like your feelings", Changbin wrote, "What..? Why is this familiar? Did Binnie write this in his dreams?", and I.N simply wrote, "Sigh...". The bottom shows Hyunjin about to confess that it really is him.



Stay tuned until the full drop of the mixtape on March 25 at 6 PM KST!







