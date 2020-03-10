Singer Huh Gak loses 10 kilograms (~20 pounds), pursuing healthier lifestyle after recovering from cancer

Singer Huh Gak boasted his slimmer and healthier figure.

He has lost a total of 10 kg (~20 pounds), saying that after receiving surgery for thyroid cancer, he started focusing on his health.

Huh Gak definitely looks fitter and healthier in his after shot. He stated: "From 93 kilograms (205 lbs) to 83 kilograms (183 lbs). I lost 10 kilograms (22 lbs) in one month. I eat all three meals and diet healthily. My immune system has gotten better too. My goal is 63 kilograms (132 lbs). I have 20 kilograms left. I didn't use an app to edit these."

We wish Huh Gak all the best in his health journey!

