A celebrity, famous CEO, sports star, and other influential figures are said to be members of the underage sex trafficking 'Nth Telegram Room'

It is said that the underage sex trafficking 'Nth Telegram Room' has members that many may recognize from popular media.

The identity of 10,000 paid room members are said to be known but have not been publicly revealed. Among the 10,000 includes a sports star, a famous start-up CEO, a professor, a famous celebrity, and more high profile and unexpected members. Reports on March 24th say that influential figures are part of the infamous room who have paid memberships and that those members used cryptocurrency for payments in order to hide their activities. Many of these members fear of having their identity revealed publicly. 

Ironically, it appears cash may have been safer to use than cryptocurrency for these members.

A cryptocurrency trading representative stated: "If they received a transfer with cash, then we cannot identify them by their personally identifiable information. If you send via cryptocurrency, you can find out the receiver's identity through information from their cryptocurrency wallets, such as the transactions (tokens) made to and from their wallet address." The police department also reported on the 24th that there would be a special team investigating the case, including foreign IT experts and investigators. 

Many netizens and celebrities are calling for all the identities of the Nth Telegram Room Members to be released publicly. So far, 124 people have been arrested and 18 have been imprisoned. 

xmissyx715 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

I'm sorry but the names of these people should be made public. They shouldn't be able to hide after what they did.

68

SuJu_dbsk336 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

I sort of expected this when I first heard the news. There is no way some known figures won't be involved in such kind of things after what came forward last year

