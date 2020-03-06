Actress So Joo Yeon says her 'Dr. Romantic 2' co-star Kim Min Jae is like family, they would never date in real life

Actress So Joo Yeon of the recently ended hit SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 opened up about working with her co-star Kim Min Jae during an interview, answering some important questions that all fans of 'Dr. Romantic 2' want to know!

The adorable romance between So Joo Yeon character, the medical student Yoon Ah Reum and Kim Min Jae's character, nurse Park Eun Tak garnered immense love and attention from fans of 'Dr. Romantic'. However, according to So Joo Yeon, "We're like family. We're definitely not dating, and there's no chance of us dating ever. Min Jae seemed to be getting this question a lot too, so I figured that we did a good job on screen. I'm very thankful that the viewers saw us that way. It's true that when we were acting, in those moments everything was real for us. Especially for me, I don't have any acting 'hacks' so I won't be convincing unless I feel the real emotions in my heart. I can't cry on screen unless I'm really sad. For the sweet, romantic scenes, I listened to a lot of lovey-dovey songs."



The actress went on to recall some memorable scenes between Ah Reum and Eun Tak, saying, "There was a kiss scene where Eun Tak's line was 'I'm gonna become a more respectable boyfriend for you.' I was so embarrassed my face was burning. But the director wouldn't call 'cut', and then I met eyes with the lighting director, which got me bursting into laughter."





Finally, So Joo Yeon described her co-star Kim Min Jae as, "My nickname for him is 'Jjin Min Jae'. 'Jjin' means 'the realest'. He's that 'real' all the time. The more you talk to him, the more you realize what a good guy he is. He's younger than me but he's mature and serious. But he's also funny."