Netizens have a lot to say as they criticize Seungri's luxurious enlistment outfit

Netizens are already angry about Seungri's enlistment given the fact that the former idol has not been charged in the Burning Sun scandal, but the outfit that he wore to his enlistment has further angered netizens.

He enlisted back on March 9 at the ROK army's 6th division new recruit training center, located in Gangwon-do's Cheorwon-gun and was decked out from head to toe in luxury gear, including shoes from Golden Goose's 2015 S/S collection, which are not available for sale and sell for about ~500,000 KRW ($420). On some sites, his shoes are listed at $700. His Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO track pants retail for $692 while his G-Shock watch goes for 335,000 KRW ($282).





The former Big Bang member appeared in comfy clothes including sneakers, mask, and padding, many of which are luxury brands. Netizens found this unacceptable saying,

"Because the person is trash no one can tell he's wearing luxury brands."

"His character is trash so how can he expect to look good wearing high-class brands?"

"Cheap loser."

"He looks like the neighborhood gangster."







What are your opinions?