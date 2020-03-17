7

JTBC's web music variety 'Hidden Track 2' to return with MC Super Junior's Leeteuk + 1st guest iKON

Web music variety series 'Hidden Track' is returning at the end of this month with season 2, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk once again!

 

Aired back in 2018 through JTBC's digital platform 'Studio LuluLala', 'Hidden Track' invites K-Pop idol groups as guests in order to introduce viewers to some of the artists' best "hidden tracks". The show airs live via the 'seezn' app. 

The first guest of 'Hidden Track' season 2 will be none other than iKON, greeting fans with a live broadcast this coming March 30 at 9 PM KST! Starting this March 30, fans can look forward to new episodes of 'Hidden Track 2' every Wednesday evenings at 9 PM KST.

It still doesn’t seem real to see only 6 members 😭 Congrats to iKON on not slowing down or giving up! You’re making Hanbin proud, I just know it 😍


I wonder who else they’re going to have on the show 🤔

