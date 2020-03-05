6

Posted by beansss

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa to kick back and chill at her new home on this week's 'I Live Alone'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa will be introducing viewers to her new house for the first time on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone'!

On this episode, Hwa Sa revealed that she is currently enjoying an extended vacation from her work for the first time in a while. The idol will be staying at home all day in her pajamas, no-makeup, spending the day as she pleases with coffee, TV, and practicing the recorder(?).

Tune in to see Hwa Sa on this week's 'I Live Alone', airing on March 6 at 11:10 PM KST!.

Tommyjay45
40 minutes ago

She looks really lonely. I hope I'm wrong.

