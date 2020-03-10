Kang So Ra & Cheon Woo Hee to reunite onscreen in upcoming movie 'Rain and Your Story'

Kang So Ra and Cheon Woo Hee have been cast in the upcoming movie 'Rain and Your Story'.



The upcoming film marks the two actors first onscreen reunion in 9 years since the 2011 hit movie 'Sunny'. 'Rain and Your Story' is described as a melodrama about a man and woman who are unable to meet each other. Kang Ha Neul has been confirmed to be playing the lead role of Young Ho, who lives without any goals.



Filming for 'Rain and Your Story' is set to start this month, but the premiere has yet to be scheduled.