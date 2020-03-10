Rainbow's Jisook & boyfriend Lee Doo Hee reveal their dating life on 'Real Love Story'

Rainbow's Jisook and boyfriend Lee Doo Hee revealed their dating life on 'Real Love Story'.



On the March 10th episode of MBC's 'Real Love Story', the couple discussed how they first met, and Lee Doo Hee shared that he'd had a huge crush on Jisook for a while. The computer programmer revealed he attempted to impress the Rainbow member with a completed Rubik's cube and electric skateboard, while Jisook expressed she was clueless that he had feelings for her.



The episode also followed Jisook and Lee Doo Hee on a PC room date.



Check out the adorable couple's date in the clips above and below!