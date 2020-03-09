ITZY talks about their new album 'IT’z ME,' the meaning of their track “WANNABE” and more

ITZY recently made their comeback with the album 'IT'z Me' and the title track "WANNABE."

The girls guested on Brooke Reese's Chart Show and talked to Apple Music about their comeback. You can check out excerpts from their interview below.

ITZY tells Apple Music about the meaning of their track “WANNABE”

YUNA: ”It says 'I don't want to be somebody. I just want to be me...' That's basically the main message we just want to give out to our fans, that you don't have to be like a certain image or like a certain standard that you have to fit. You could just be yourself. I think that's the key message that we want to spread to our fans."





ITZY tells Apple Music about their progress since their debut single

LIA: "When we were recording our debut song, "DALLA DALLA," for the first time, it was very challenging, because it was our first time to do it. It was so difficult to understand how should we sing and accept direction. And now, however, we understand more easily."





ITZY tells Apple Music about their musical sound

RYUJIN: "I think that's really a good point of mixing this many sounds type. And we really want to show our energetic mood, which came from that... mixing the sounds."





ITZY gives a message to their fans

YEJI: "Hi MIDZY! We are back with 'Wannabe.' Please look for it."



CHAERYEONG: "We're looking forward to seeing you guys."



RYUJIN: "We came out with an album named IT'z ME. It has very many charming songs. So please listen to it!"

The full interview will air for free today at 11 pm PST at apple.co/B1_Chart.

Credit: Apple Music