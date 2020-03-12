7

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

GFriend's Yuju drives netizens crazy with a more mature look while sporting red lipstick

AKP STAFF

GFriend has been transitioning to darker more mature concepts after debuting with a bright and innocent concept, and fans are loving the new styling looks on the members, especially Yuju, who made trending news with her recent Instagram update on March 12th. 

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by 여자친구 GFRIEND (@gfriendofficial) on

The singer is sporting a gorgeous red lip, smokey eyes, and black hair with bangs. Fans have been loving the new darker look, saying: 

"How are you so pretty."
"Unni I love this look on you."

"Stunning."

"The most beautiful woman."

"That aura..."

"I love you. My love. You're so pretty." 


GFriend is currently promoting their title track "Crossroads"


  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. Yuju
1 2,254 Share 70% Upvoted

0

yaja-yaha113 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I love everything about this look! 😍

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND