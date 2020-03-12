GFriend's Yuju drives netizens crazy with a more mature look while sporting red lipstick

GFriend has been transitioning to darker more mature concepts after debuting with a bright and innocent concept, and fans are loving the new styling looks on the members, especially Yuju, who made trending news with her recent Instagram update on March 12th.

The singer is sporting a gorgeous red lip, smokey eyes, and black hair with bangs. Fans have been loving the new darker look, saying:

"How are you so pretty."

"Unni I love this look on you."

"Stunning."

"The most beautiful woman."



"That aura..."



"I love you. My love. You're so pretty."





GFriend is currently promoting their title track "Crossroads".





