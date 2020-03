It's Red Velvet Yeri's birthday!





Fans are using the hashtags #DearYeriDay and #그저_그대로_빛이나는_예림이를_사랑해 (We love our Shining Yerim) on Twitter which are trending worldwide.

Fans have been using Twitter to voice their appreciation for their favorite maknae saying:

To those who saw and used this viral Yeri fancam, y’all are obliged to greet our baby a happy birthday 🥺💜#그저_그대로_빛이나는_예림이를_사랑해#HappyYeriDay#DearYeriDay@RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/vWvmaSpzQA — Carl 🔪 🎢 (@yermapologist) March 4, 2020

happy birthday to our yerimmie! i hope our talented and beautiful maknae will have a wonderful birthday filled with so much happiness! she always makes everyone happy and i hope she is happy as well, love her so much and wishing her the best💜 #DearYeriDay pic.twitter.com/EDp7sOGdai — wendy pics (@archivedwendy) March 4, 2020

yeri who completed red velvet, yeri who is red velvet's final puzzle piece, yeri who is red velvet's lucky charm 💜 #그저_그대로_빛이나는_예림이를_사랑해#DearYeriDay#HappyYeriDaypic.twitter.com/LHE15ONJVX — søphie 💙 (@baechurene_) March 4, 2020

Happy birthday Yeri!