Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Dara is extremely touched as WINNER's Kim Jin Woo treats her musical crew to lunch with a cheer message

AKP STAFF

On March 6, Dara took to her Twitter to express just how touched she was to receive a surprise gift of encouragement from her YG Entertainment label hoobae, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo!

Dara wrote, "This lovely lunch sent by our darling Jjinu! Such a delicious lunch provided, cheering for Dara noona and the whole 'Another Miss Oh' team to become #Winners! Gasp!!! It was so so delicious~ Thank you so much~!!! That's my little bro!!! My one and only heir to the #QTLine, Kim Jin Woo is the best!!!" Dara then posed with a happy smile in front of the cheering banner Kim Jin Woo sent over, also snapping a photo with her musical cast members enjoying lunch together. 

Meanwhile, Dara's upcoming musical 'Another Miss Oh' opens this March 31 at Seo Kyung University. 

