According to reports on March 6, BTS's V will be lending his voice for an upcoming OST for JTBC's ongoing drama series, 'Itaewon Class'!

Previously, V garnered attention by mentioning to fans that he wanted to sing an OST for 'Itaewon Class', and now, it seems the wish has come true! Many fans know that V is also good friends with 'Itaewon Class's lead actor Park Seo Joon.

Stay tuned for more information on V's new OST for 'Itaewon Class'!