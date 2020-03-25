138

18

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Child victims as young as 9-years-old reported to be exploited in 'Nth Telegram Room'

Headlines have reported the shocking news that one of Nth Telegram Room's victims include a 9-year-old child. 

One of the chatting rooms called "Godam Room" included contents that involved lewd and illegal content. A user called 'Watchman' was responsible for making this happen. Many of the videos in the chatting rooms have illegal and graphic content preying on underage girls. The videos also have information on the girls in the video as well and the comments on the videos are all sexually explicit as well. 

Last July, a user stated that there were victims ranging from 9 to 24-years-old in the videos with sexually explicit comments on them. The user has since deleted their account in the rooms. The incredibly young age of the victims is just another shocking fact that follows the heinous crimes of the perpetrators.

'Watchman' has since been sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison. Meanwhile, the identity of the main Nth Telegram perpetrator Jo Joo Bin has been revealed publicly. 

ellana-j889 pts 9 hours ago
And here I thought that this couldn't get anymore disgusting. My heart aches for these kids and their parents. The pedophiles, rapists and perverts who wronged them have no right to live a comfortable life after ruining so many innocent lives. Drop the names 0f these monsters.


hreyA_onEViP523 pts 9 hours ago
oh god. How cruel is this world. They need to start revealing the members involved in the group and stop revealing the victims. This is so sad and disturbing.

