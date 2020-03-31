'Music Bank' CP clarifies they are not placing restrictions on IZ*ONE's broadcast appearances

On March 30, Kwon Yong Taek CP of KBS released a statement of response to many IZ*ONE fans' protests regarding the girl group's limited promotions.

Previously after making their long-awaited comeback with "Fiesta", IZ*ONE disappointed fans by promoting only for a short time, including just for one week on KBS2's 'Music Bank'. Fans then decided to protest the rumored "restrictions" placed on IZ*ONE by various major broadcasting stations, and now, KBS's Kwon Yong Taek CP has responded to fans.

Kwon Yong Taek CP clarified, "We have never placed IZ*ONE's name on a restriction list preventing them from appearances on KBS. 'Music Bank' does not hold as much power as to restrict any artists from appearing on KBS overall. I believe that a different KBS program recently recruited IZ*ONE for an appearance on a variety show, and the appearance is currently in progress."

The CP then stated, "It's true that IZ*ONE's management requested an appearance on 'Music Bank' for February 21 and February 28 for 2 weeks of promotions; however, the staff chose to cast them as a part of the February 21 lineup only."

Finally, Kwon CP stated, "Many fans are asking why IZ*ONE were not cast as a part of the February 28 broadcast lineup. While I understand fans' wishes to see their favorite artists putting on a great stage on 'Music Bank', unfortunately, not all artists can appear on 'Music Bank' as they wish. Casting lineup artists on 'Music Bank' is an inevitable process of being chosen and being rejected."

