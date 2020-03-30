BLACKPINK fans are flocking to influencer Allissa Shin's Instagram for her strong resemblance to Rose, she tells haters to back off

129

Due to her similar appearance to BLACKPINK's Rose, Instagrammer Allissa Shin is growing in popularity. The influencer with 12.7 thousand followers has caught the eye of BLACKPINK fans due to the similar vibe she has to the global K-pop star Rose.

View this post on Instagram

Happy “Get kicked out of work/school” Month

A post shared by ALLI (@allissashin) on

View this post on Instagram

I think you can tell that I didn’t check the weather

A post shared by ALLI (@allissashin) on

Many people have been complimenting Allissa on her beauty and resemblance to Rose.

However, not all the attention Allissa is receiving is positive. The influencer took to her Instagram stories to directly address toxic comments and haters herself due to her appearance. It seems as if some toxic fans have been accusing her of copying or trying to look like Rose. Allissa strongly addressed her individual style and fashion. Her statement reads as follows, saying: 

What do you think of this situation?

stan-sm-groups553 pts 10 hours ago 3
10 hours ago

I don't get why people are bashing her. It's not her fault she looks like Rosé. That being said, I have to say she really looks like Rosé.

yaja-yaha405 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

She has a point.
There are millions & billions of people that have existed throughout time & are currently existing now, to say that each person has such a unique look that it's impossible for someone else to look that way is not realistic (even by mere chance).
Besides Rose is really beautiful so it doesn't hurt to have someone else walking around that somewhat resembles her, & it's not as though she's trying to fool anyone by pretending to be Rose either.

