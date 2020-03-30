BLACKPINK fans are flocking to influencer Allissa Shin's Instagram for her strong resemblance to Rose, she tells haters to back off

Due to her similar appearance to BLACKPINK's Rose, Instagrammer Allissa Shin is growing in popularity. The influencer with 12.7 thousand followers has caught the eye of BLACKPINK fans due to the similar vibe she has to the global K-pop star Rose.

Many people have been complimenting Allissa on her beauty and resemblance to Rose.

However, not all the attention Allissa is receiving is positive. The influencer took to her Instagram stories to directly address toxic comments and haters herself due to her appearance. It seems as if some toxic fans have been accusing her of copying or trying to look like Rose. Allissa strongly addressed her individual style and fashion. Her statement reads as follows, saying:

What do you think of this situation?