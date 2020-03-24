Big Hit Entertainment releases statement on BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tour in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Big Hit Entertainment has released a statement on BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tour in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



On March 24, Big Hit Entertainment made an announcement on the changes for BTS's world tour, stating, "We're closely monitoring the situation in the countries and cities included in the upcoming tour. With the global spread of COVID-19 in some countries and cities, it's becoming increasingly unpredictable to prepare for the concerts. As a result of the current global circumstance, we anticipate having to make changes to the current tour schedule."



The label continued, "Any cancellations or rescheduling will be based on a policy of full cooperation with the guidance and directives of national and local governments. We're making every effort to proceed with the planned performances where possible. However, details on any changes will be provided separately for each region."



Big Hit concluded that they're also working on scheduling BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour concerts in Seoul, which were previously canceled.



Stay tuned for updates on BTS and their 'Map of the Soul' tour concerts.

