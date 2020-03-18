22

Posted by sl278

Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36

Actor Moon Ji Yoon has passed away from sepsis at the age of 36. 

Reports state that he passed away on March 18th at 8:56 pm. He was recently admitted to the hospital for a severe sore throat on the 16th but due to his worsening condition, he was transferred to the ICU. Shortly after the transfer, he lost consciousness and then tragically passed away. 

His representative stated that his abrupt death has caused extreme shock and that the actor was "always passionate about his work. He only thought of acting and left the earth too soon." His label stated that his family members sent their concerns and stated that he was healthy and not to speculate about his death.

Moon Jin Yoon was born in 1984 and appeared in many dramas and movies, receiving love for his quirky characters. He appeared in dramas such as 'May Queen', 'BIG', and more. 

We send our condolences to Moon Ji Yoon's family.

amu_jane3,301 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

So young may he R.I.P

Kkkpopvvv3,338 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

He was so young only 36...Honestly, this happens so often in life with age for retirement rising everywhere will anyone even make it to retirement considering people die so early like 20,30,40 or 50. That is young ages

