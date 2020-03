Actor Ryu Joon Yeol charmed with his naturally wavy hairstyle.

He participated in a photoshoot for ARENA Magazine in which he showed off his lithe figure, charismatic look, and artistic glamor.

The photos were released on March 18th had fans in awe, who were commenting;

"Classic."

"That sexiness."

"Even long hair looks good on him."

What do you think of Ryu Joon Yeol's new look?