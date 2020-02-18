7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

VICTON drop comeback schedule for 'Continuous' mini album

AKP STAFF

VICTON have dropped the comeback schedule for 'Continuous'!

The teaser image below reveals fans can expect a track list teaser on February 21, an album poster on the 24th, concept photos from the 25th to March 4, and the 'Continuous' album release on March 9. "Howling" has also been revealed as the title song of VICTON's sixth mini album. 

As previously reported, 'Continuous' marks their first comeback since the return of leader Seungwoo, who had been promoting as the leader of 'Produce X 101' project group X1.

Stay tuned for updates!

the fact that they’re having comeback before apink is a joke I really hate planm!

