SF9 has rescheduled their fanmeet.

Originally, their fanmeet 'SEPGU SANGSA' was to be held on February 23rd. However, because of the spike in coronavirus cases, FNC Entertainment had canceled the fanmeet. The label has now made a new announcement that the fanmeet will be held on June 7th instead.

Fans can keep their ticket, but also get a 100% refund if they can no longer make the new date. New tickets will go on sale on March 20th.