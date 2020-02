Baekhyun will be singing the OST for a new SBS drama.

SBS will be airing 'Hyena' starting on the 21st, and it's been revealed that Baekhyun will be singing the OST for the drama starring Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon. This is his second OST in a row, as he's just released "I'm Loving You" for 'Dr. Romantic' just a few weeks ago.

Stay tuned for his 'Hyena' OST as well!