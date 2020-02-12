13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shindong reveals that a doctor told him that he would die if he didn't lose weight

Super Junior's Shindong revealed that his weight loss journey was largely inspired by his desire to become healthy. 

He appeared on the February 12th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' as a special guest MC where he mentioned that doctors told him he would have to lose weight if he wanted to stay alive. He stated: "All my test results came back... The doctor said that if I didn't lose weight now I could die when I turned 40." 

Since then, Shindong has lost a whopping 31 kilograms (68 pounds) and says he still has more to go! 

Pendragonx949 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Glad he's healthier

kookiekartoonist6 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i thought it had to be that

because sm and his group members asked him to lose weight constantly and he ignored them all

