Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Netizens criticize Pentagon's stylist for Hongseok's exposed leather outfit

ILGAN SPORTS

Netizens have much to say about Pentagon Hongseok's stage outfit. 

Pentagon recently made a comeback with their album 'UNIVERSE : THE BLACK HALL' and held their comeback showcase on February 12 at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. All the members were decked out in black leather stage outfits, but only Hongseok had an ab revealing look that garnered negative attention from many netizens who stated: 


"He looks more gross than cool."

"They're wasting him... why are they exposing him like that? It's dirty."

"What in the world is wrong with his clothes. He must be cold. The overall design is just hideous."

"Please invest in the group more. What did they do wrong to deserve this? He worked hard to build his body and is only getting negative comments."


ILGAN SPORTS

What do you think about Hongseok's look? 

baekbiscuit176 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

wow he looks amazing!

who could hate this ?

eottoke11,822 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

well, he’s been exposing is abs a lot of times recently, so we don’t know if the stylist is solely the one who approve his outfit or if it is his personal preference to bare his abs like that.

