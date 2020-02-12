Netizens criticize Pentagon's stylist for Hongseok's exposed leather outfit

ILGAN SPORTS

Netizens have much to say about Pentagon Hongseok's stage outfit.

Pentagon recently made a comeback with their album 'UNIVERSE : THE BLACK HALL' and held their comeback showcase on February 12 at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. All the members were decked out in black leather stage outfits, but only Hongseok had an ab revealing look that garnered negative attention from many netizens who stated:





"He looks more gross than cool."

"They're wasting him... why are they exposing him like that? It's dirty."



"What in the world is wrong with his clothes. He must be cold. The overall design is just hideous."

"Please invest in the group more. What did they do wrong to deserve this? He worked hard to build his body and is only getting negative comments."





What do you think about Hongseok's look?

