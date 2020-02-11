'Parasite' filming locations grow in popularity with Koreans and tourists alike

Filming locations for the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' have grown increasingly popular to visit amongst both Koreans and tourists.

Locations such as Woori Supermarket (real name Doijissal Supermarket), one of the locations shown in the movie, have received an influx of visitors who are eager to visit and take a picture. The owners of the small supermarket, an elderly couple in their 70s, stated that the days have been "like a dream". Fans of the movie have come as far as Canada to visit the store and take pictures.

Visitors to the locations are expected to increase as the popularity of the movie increases.

For more information on the various 'Parasite' filming locations, you can visit the visitseoul website.





You can also watch the cast of 'Parasite' returning to Korea after their triumph at the Oscars below.